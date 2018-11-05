Uflex Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,105.55 crore, up 22.82% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,105.55 crore in September 2018 up 22.82% from Rs. 900.13 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.82 crore in September 2018 down 49.15% from Rs. 37.01 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.08 crore in September 2018 up 2.54% from Rs. 123.93 crore in September 2017.

Uflex EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.61 in September 2018 from Rs. 5.13 in September 2017.

Uflex shares closed at 302.50 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -9.46% returns over the last 6 months and -34.78% over the last 12 months.