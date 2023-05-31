English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Uflex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,672.76 crore, up 0.5% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uflex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,672.76 crore in March 2023 up 0.5% from Rs. 1,664.41 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.70 crore in March 2023 down 0.66% from Rs. 83.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 232.20 crore in March 2023 up 8.1% from Rs. 214.81 crore in March 2022.

    Uflex EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.53 in March 2022.

    Uflex shares closed at 413.75 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.76% returns over the last 6 months and -32.19% over the last 12 months.

    Uflex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,672.761,704.881,664.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,672.761,704.881,664.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,077.881,100.951,097.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.6042.3413.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.5225.18-16.75
    Power & Fuel57.87----
    Employees Cost145.90136.44131.83
    Depreciation67.3966.1165.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses167.69237.44258.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax150.9596.42115.44
    Other Income13.868.5534.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax164.81104.97149.78
    Interest56.7244.6543.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax108.0960.32106.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax108.0960.32106.27
    Tax25.3910.9623.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities82.7049.3683.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period82.7049.3683.25
    Equity Share Capital72.2172.2172.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.456.8411.53
    Diluted EPS11.456.8411.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.456.8411.53
    Diluted EPS11.456.8411.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #Uflex
    first published: May 31, 2023 10:33 am