 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Uflex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,689.05 crore, up 33.52% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uflex are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,689.05 crore in June 2022 up 33.52% from Rs. 1,265.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.18 crore in June 2022 up 31.71% from Rs. 57.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 205.17 crore in June 2022 up 22.87% from Rs. 166.98 crore in June 2021.

Uflex EPS has increased to Rs. 10.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.90 in June 2021.

Uflex shares closed at 670.40 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.40% returns over the last 6 months and 25.57% over the last 12 months.

Uflex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,689.05 1,664.41 1,265.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,689.05 1,664.41 1,265.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,130.38 1,097.47 829.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.17 13.18 1.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.18 -16.75 -22.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 136.81 131.83 120.93
Depreciation 64.86 65.03 62.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 229.04 258.21 172.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 132.97 115.44 100.62
Other Income 7.34 34.34 3.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 140.31 149.78 104.47
Interest 39.89 43.51 34.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 100.42 106.27 69.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 100.42 106.27 69.72
Tax 25.24 23.02 12.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 75.18 83.25 57.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 75.18 83.25 57.08
Equity Share Capital 72.21 72.21 72.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.41 11.53 7.90
Diluted EPS 10.41 11.53 7.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.41 11.53 7.90
Diluted EPS 10.41 11.53 7.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #Uflex
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.