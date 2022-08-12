Uflex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,689.05 crore, up 33.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,689.05 crore in June 2022 up 33.52% from Rs. 1,265.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.18 crore in June 2022 up 31.71% from Rs. 57.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 205.17 crore in June 2022 up 22.87% from Rs. 166.98 crore in June 2021.

Uflex EPS has increased to Rs. 10.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.90 in June 2021.

Uflex shares closed at 670.40 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.40% returns over the last 6 months and 25.57% over the last 12 months.