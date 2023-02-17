Uflex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,704.88 crore, up 19.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,704.88 crore in December 2022 up 19.18% from Rs. 1,430.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.36 crore in December 2022 down 7.04% from Rs. 53.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.08 crore in December 2022 up 2.74% from Rs. 166.51 crore in December 2021.