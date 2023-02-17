 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uflex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,704.88 crore, up 19.18% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uflex are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,704.88 crore in December 2022 up 19.18% from Rs. 1,430.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.36 crore in December 2022 down 7.04% from Rs. 53.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.08 crore in December 2022 up 2.74% from Rs. 166.51 crore in December 2021.

Uflex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,704.88 1,712.20 1,430.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,704.88 1,712.20 1,430.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,100.95 1,189.66 962.25
Purchase of Traded Goods 42.34 16.99 9.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 25.18 -26.30 -45.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 136.44 138.57 126.15
Depreciation 66.11 63.70 63.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 237.44 248.35 214.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 96.42 81.23 99.30
Other Income 8.55 8.37 4.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 104.97 89.60 103.44
Interest 44.65 41.31 39.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 60.32 48.29 63.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 60.32 48.29 63.58
Tax 10.96 11.81 10.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 49.36 36.48 53.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 49.36 36.48 53.10
Equity Share Capital 72.21 72.21 72.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.84 5.05 7.35
Diluted EPS 6.84 5.05 7.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.84 5.05 7.35
Diluted EPS 6.84 5.05 7.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited