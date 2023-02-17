English
    Uflex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,704.88 crore, up 19.18% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uflex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,704.88 crore in December 2022 up 19.18% from Rs. 1,430.49 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.36 crore in December 2022 down 7.04% from Rs. 53.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.08 crore in December 2022 up 2.74% from Rs. 166.51 crore in December 2021.

    Uflex EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.84 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.35 in December 2021.

    Uflex shares closed at 491.05 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.16% returns over the last 6 months and -12.34% over the last 12 months.

    Uflex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,704.881,712.201,430.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,704.881,712.201,430.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,100.951,189.66962.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods42.3416.999.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks25.18-26.30-45.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost136.44138.57126.15
    Depreciation66.1163.7063.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses237.44248.35214.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.4281.2399.30
    Other Income8.558.374.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax104.9789.60103.44
    Interest44.6541.3139.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax60.3248.2963.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax60.3248.2963.58
    Tax10.9611.8110.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities49.3636.4853.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period49.3636.4853.10
    Equity Share Capital72.2172.2172.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.845.057.35
    Diluted EPS6.845.057.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.845.057.35
    Diluted EPS6.845.057.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 pm