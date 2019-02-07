App
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 09:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uflex Q3 up 3.9% to Rs 54.34 crore

Total income during the quarter under review was up 17.74 per cent to Rs 1,981.09 crore as against Rs 1,682.47 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Packaging company Uflex Ltd Thursday reported a 3.9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 54.34 crore for the quarter ended December 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 52.30 crore during the October-December quarter a year ago, Uflex said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter under review was up 17.74 per cent to Rs 1,981.09 crore as against Rs 1,682.47 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Commenting on the results Uflex Group CFO Rajesh Bhatia said, "The performance during this quarter is exceptional against the backdrop of huge volatility in crude oil prices."

According to Uflex, its "total production volume during the quarter was 96,876 MT up 4.4 per cent Y-o-Y and total sales volume rose by 3.1 per cent Y-o-Y to 94229 MT."

Uflex's total expenses were at Rs 1,907.14 crore as against Rs 1,630.18 crore, up 16.98 per cent.

Shares of Uflex Ltd Thursday settled at Rs 251.20 on BSE, down 1.43 per cent from the previous close.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 09:15 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Results #Uflex Ltd

