Uflex Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,027.31 crore, up 35.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,027.31 crore in September 2021 up 35.83% from Rs. 2,228.75 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.74 crore in September 2021 down 23.03% from Rs. 221.82 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 424.51 crore in September 2021 down 10.22% from Rs. 472.85 crore in September 2020.

Uflex EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.64 in September 2021 from Rs. 30.72 in September 2020.

Uflex shares closed at 524.30 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 18.13% returns over the last 6 months and 63.61% over the last 12 months.