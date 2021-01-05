Uflex Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,228.75 crore, up 19.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,228.75 crore in September 2020 up 19.05% from Rs. 1,872.15 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 221.82 crore in September 2020 up 135.33% from Rs. 94.26 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 472.85 crore in September 2020 up 69.61% from Rs. 278.79 crore in September 2019.

Uflex EPS has increased to Rs. 30.72 in September 2020 from Rs. 13.02 in September 2019.

Uflex shares closed at 383.55 on January 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.70% returns over the last 6 months and 85.78% over the last 12 months.