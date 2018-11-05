App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 11:14 AM IST

Uflex Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,015.80 crore, Up 26.52% Q-o-Q.

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Uflex are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,015.80 crore in September 2018 Up 26.52% from Rs. 1,593.29 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.69 crore in September 2018 Up 1.48% from Rs. 94.29 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 263.69 crore in September 2018 Up 11.95% from Rs. 235.54 crore in September 2017.
Uflex EPS has Increased to Rs. 13.25 in September 2018 from Rs. 13.06 in September 2017.
Uflex shares closed at 302.50 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -9.46% returns over the last 6 months and -34.78% over the last 12 months.
Uflex
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,976.35 1,872.13 1,565.71
Other Operating Income 39.45 32.72 27.58
Total Income From Operations 2,015.80 1,904.85 1,593.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,276.98 1,166.56 934.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.88 11.72 12.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -37.27 -25.78 -10.53
Power & Fuel 100.79 89.92 77.62
Employees Cost 160.47 160.71 145.23
Depreciation 95.66 92.07 84.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 254.34 254.03 204.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 163.95 155.62 145.23
Other Income 4.08 6.11 5.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 168.03 161.73 151.07
Interest 53.55 53.40 43.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 114.48 108.33 107.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 114.48 108.33 107.29
Tax 19.29 15.33 13.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 95.19 93.00 93.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 95.19 93.00 93.68
Minority Interest -0.41 -0.27 -0.30
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.91 1.36 0.91
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 95.69 94.09 94.29
Equity Share Capital 72.21 72.21 72.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.25 13.03 13.06
Diluted EPS 13.25 13.03 13.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.25 13.03 13.06
Diluted EPS 13.25 13.03 13.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 5, 2018 11:04 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #Uflex

