Uflex Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,015.80 crore, Up 26.52% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,976.35 1,872.13 1,565.71 Other Operating Income 39.45 32.72 27.58 Total Income From Operations 2,015.80 1,904.85 1,593.29 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,276.98 1,166.56 934.01 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.88 11.72 12.97 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -37.27 -25.78 -10.53 Power & Fuel 100.79 89.92 77.62 Employees Cost 160.47 160.71 145.23 Depreciation 95.66 92.07 84.47 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 254.34 254.03 204.29 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 163.95 155.62 145.23 Other Income 4.08 6.11 5.84 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 168.03 161.73 151.07 Interest 53.55 53.40 43.78 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 114.48 108.33 107.29 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 114.48 108.33 107.29 Tax 19.29 15.33 13.61 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 95.19 93.00 93.68 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 95.19 93.00 93.68 Minority Interest -0.41 -0.27 -0.30 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.91 1.36 0.91 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 95.69 94.09 94.29 Equity Share Capital 72.21 72.21 72.21 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.25 13.03 13.06 Diluted EPS 13.25 13.03 13.06 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.25 13.03 13.06 Diluted EPS 13.25 13.03 13.06 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited