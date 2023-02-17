Uflex Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,482.72 crore, up 0.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,482.72 crore in December 2022 up 0.56% from Rs. 3,463.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 85.41 crore in December 2022 down 127.27% from Rs. 313.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 277.38 crore in December 2022 down 55.16% from Rs. 618.66 crore in December 2021.