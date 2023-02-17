 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uflex Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,482.72 crore, up 0.56% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Uflex are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,482.72 crore in December 2022 up 0.56% from Rs. 3,463.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 85.41 crore in December 2022 down 127.27% from Rs. 313.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 277.38 crore in December 2022 down 55.16% from Rs. 618.66 crore in December 2021.

Uflex
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,482.72 3,767.76 3,463.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,482.72 3,767.76 3,463.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,158.50 2,464.85 2,108.28
Purchase of Traded Goods 42.34 16.99 9.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 44.77 -62.67 -94.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 252.79 278.23 220.21
Depreciation 143.50 145.54 134.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 720.62 658.22 611.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 120.20 266.60 473.13
Other Income 13.68 81.06 10.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 133.88 347.66 484.00
Interest 132.99 105.46 86.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.89 242.20 397.55
Exceptional Items -84.17 -- --
P/L Before Tax -83.28 242.20 397.55
Tax 2.19 51.45 84.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -85.47 190.75 313.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -85.47 190.75 313.51
Minority Interest 0.06 -0.03 -0.30
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -85.41 190.72 313.21
Equity Share Capital 72.21 72.21 72.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.83 26.41 43.37
Diluted EPS -11.83 26.41 43.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.83 26.41 43.37
Diluted EPS -11.83 26.41 43.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited