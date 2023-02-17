English
    Uflex Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,482.72 crore, up 0.56% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Uflex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,482.72 crore in December 2022 up 0.56% from Rs. 3,463.42 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 85.41 crore in December 2022 down 127.27% from Rs. 313.21 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 277.38 crore in December 2022 down 55.16% from Rs. 618.66 crore in December 2021.

    Uflex shares closed at 491.45 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.41% returns over the last 6 months and -12.79% over the last 12 months.

    Uflex
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,482.723,767.763,463.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,482.723,767.763,463.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,158.502,464.852,108.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods42.3416.999.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks44.77-62.67-94.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost252.79278.23220.21
    Depreciation143.50145.54134.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses720.62658.22611.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax120.20266.60473.13
    Other Income13.6881.0610.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax133.88347.66484.00
    Interest132.99105.4686.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.89242.20397.55
    Exceptional Items-84.17----
    P/L Before Tax-83.28242.20397.55
    Tax2.1951.4584.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-85.47190.75313.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-85.47190.75313.51
    Minority Interest0.06-0.03-0.30
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-85.41190.72313.21
    Equity Share Capital72.2172.2172.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.8326.4143.37
    Diluted EPS-11.8326.4143.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.8326.4143.37
    Diluted EPS-11.8326.4143.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:00 am