Uflex Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,482.72 crore, up 0.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Uflex are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,482.72 crore in December 2022 up 0.56% from Rs. 3,463.42 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 85.41 crore in December 2022 down 127.27% from Rs. 313.21 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 277.38 crore in December 2022 down 55.16% from Rs. 618.66 crore in December 2021.
Uflex shares closed at 491.45 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.41% returns over the last 6 months and -12.79% over the last 12 months.
|Uflex
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,482.72
|3,767.76
|3,463.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,482.72
|3,767.76
|3,463.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,158.50
|2,464.85
|2,108.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|42.34
|16.99
|9.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|44.77
|-62.67
|-94.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|252.79
|278.23
|220.21
|Depreciation
|143.50
|145.54
|134.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|720.62
|658.22
|611.72
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|120.20
|266.60
|473.13
|Other Income
|13.68
|81.06
|10.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|133.88
|347.66
|484.00
|Interest
|132.99
|105.46
|86.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.89
|242.20
|397.55
|Exceptional Items
|-84.17
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-83.28
|242.20
|397.55
|Tax
|2.19
|51.45
|84.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-85.47
|190.75
|313.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-85.47
|190.75
|313.51
|Minority Interest
|0.06
|-0.03
|-0.30
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-85.41
|190.72
|313.21
|Equity Share Capital
|72.21
|72.21
|72.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.83
|26.41
|43.37
|Diluted EPS
|-11.83
|26.41
|43.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.83
|26.41
|43.37
|Diluted EPS
|-11.83
|26.41
|43.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited