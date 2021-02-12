Uflex Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,105.15 crore, up 17.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,105.15 crore in December 2020 up 17.38% from Rs. 1,793.38 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 160.19 crore in December 2020 up 88.88% from Rs. 84.81 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 416.66 crore in December 2020 up 50.75% from Rs. 276.40 crore in December 2019.

Uflex EPS has increased to Rs. 22.15 in December 2020 from Rs. 11.71 in December 2019.

Uflex shares closed at 363.05 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.30% returns over the last 6 months and 59.20% over the last 12 months.