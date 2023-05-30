Uday Jewellery Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.04 crore, up 27.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uday Jewellery Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 45.04 crore in March 2023 up 27.99% from Rs. 35.19 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2023 up 2.09% from Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.54 crore in March 2023 up 5.99% from Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2022.
Uday Jewellery EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.92 in March 2022.
|Uday Jewellery shares closed at 111.20 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.88% returns over the last 6 months and 27.45% over the last 12 months.
|Uday Jewellery Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|45.04
|44.67
|35.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|45.04
|44.67
|35.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|35.31
|41.80
|41.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.50
|-1.61
|-9.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.71
|0.65
|0.42
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.30
|0.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.35
|3.46
|2.90
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.18
|0.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.47
|3.65
|3.29
|Interest
|0.55
|0.40
|0.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.92
|3.24
|2.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.92
|3.24
|2.88
|Tax
|0.84
|0.73
|0.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.08
|2.51
|2.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.08
|2.51
|2.03
|Equity Share Capital
|22.02
|22.02
|22.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.94
|1.14
|0.92
|Diluted EPS
|0.94
|1.14
|0.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.94
|1.14
|0.92
|Diluted EPS
|0.94
|1.14
|0.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited