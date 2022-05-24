Uday Jewellery Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.19 crore, down 8.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.19 crore in March 2022 down 8.42% from Rs. 38.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2022 up 135.44% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2022 up 111.39% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2021.

Uday Jewellery EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in March 2021.

Uday Jewellery shares closed at 91.00 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)