Uday Jewellery Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 19.06 crore, up 12.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.06 crore in March 2019 up 12.71% from Rs. 16.91 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2019 up 68.43% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2019 up 78.75% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2018.

Uday Jewellery EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2018.

Uday Jewellery shares closed at 57.95 on May 30, 2019 (BSE)