Uday Jewellery Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.39 crore, up 329.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.39 crore in June 2022 up 329.34% from Rs. 9.87 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2022 up 9335.61% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.94 crore in June 2022 up 1613.04% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

Uday Jewellery EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Uday Jewellery shares closed at 90.30 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.77% returns over the last 6 months and -31.80% over the last 12 months.