Uday Jewellery Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.67 crore, down 4.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.67 crore in December 2022 down 4.41% from Rs. 46.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2022 up 11.65% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.72 crore in December 2022 up 14.81% from Rs. 3.24 crore in December 2021.