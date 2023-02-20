English
    Uday Jewellery Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.67 crore, down 4.41% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uday Jewellery Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.67 crore in December 2022 down 4.41% from Rs. 46.73 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2022 up 11.65% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.72 crore in December 2022 up 14.81% from Rs. 3.24 crore in December 2021.

    Uday Jewellery EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.02 in December 2021.

    Uday Jewellery shares closed at 109.35 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.14% returns over the last 6 months and 11.35% over the last 12 months.

    Uday Jewellery Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.6744.6346.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.6744.6346.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials41.8050.9443.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.61-10.43-0.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.650.530.48
    Depreciation0.070.070.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.300.570.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.462.962.95
    Other Income0.180.640.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.653.593.19
    Interest0.400.420.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.243.173.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.243.173.01
    Tax0.730.880.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.512.292.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.512.292.25
    Equity Share Capital22.0222.0222.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.141.041.02
    Diluted EPS1.141.041.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.141.041.02
    Diluted EPS1.141.041.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

