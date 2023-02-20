Uday Jewellery Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.67 crore, down 4.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.67 crore in December 2022 down 4.41% from Rs. 46.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2022 up 11.65% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.72 crore in December 2022 up 14.81% from Rs. 3.24 crore in December 2021.

Uday Jewellery EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.02 in December 2021.

Uday Jewellery shares closed at 109.35 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.14% returns over the last 6 months and 11.35% over the last 12 months.