Uday Jewellery Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 38.19 crore, up 48.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.19 crore in December 2020 up 48.14% from Rs. 25.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2020 up 72.12% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2020 up 52.38% from Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2019.

Uday Jewellery EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.68 in December 2019.

Uday Jewellery shares closed at 139.65 on February 02, 2021 (BSE)