Udaipur Cement Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 220.05 crore, up 11.43% Y-o-Y

Oct 31, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Udaipur Cement Works are:

Net Sales at Rs 220.05 crore in September 2022 up 11.43% from Rs. 197.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.18 crore in September 2022 down 78.54% from Rs. 10.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.53 crore in September 2022 down 27.55% from Rs. 33.86 crore in September 2021.

Udaipur Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in September 2021.

Udaipur Cement shares closed at 31.85 on October 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.74% returns over the last 6 months and -18.33% over the last 12 months.

Udaipur Cement Works
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 220.05 278.11 197.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 220.05 278.11 197.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 30.72 31.85 29.43
Purchase of Traded Goods 57.74 67.73 49.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -20.38 -1.33 -6.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.95 9.75 9.04
Depreciation 9.30 9.17 8.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 117.94 129.98 84.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.78 30.96 22.79
Other Income 0.45 0.30 2.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.23 31.26 25.09
Interest 11.94 12.29 12.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.29 18.97 12.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.29 18.97 12.22
Tax 1.11 5.40 2.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.18 13.57 10.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.18 13.57 10.16
Equity Share Capital 124.56 124.56 124.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 0.44 0.33
Diluted EPS 0.07 0.44 0.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 0.44 0.33
Diluted EPS 0.07 0.44 0.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 31, 2022 09:44 am
