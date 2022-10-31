Udaipur Cement Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 220.05 crore, up 11.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 220.05 crore in September 2022 up 11.43% from Rs. 197.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.18 crore in September 2022 down 78.54% from Rs. 10.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.53 crore in September 2022 down 27.55% from Rs. 33.86 crore in September 2021.

Udaipur Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in September 2021.

Udaipur Cement shares closed at 31.85 on October 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.74% returns over the last 6 months and -18.33% over the last 12 months.