Udaipur Cement Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 197.48 crore, up 1.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 197.48 crore in September 2021 up 1.29% from Rs. 194.96 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.16 crore in September 2021 down 13.31% from Rs. 11.72 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.86 crore in September 2021 down 12.05% from Rs. 38.50 crore in September 2020.

Udaipur Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.38 in September 2020.

Udaipur Cement shares closed at 42.20 on October 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given 93.14% returns over the last 6 months and 201.86% over the last 12 months.