Udaipur Cement Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 194.96 crore, up 16.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 194.96 crore in September 2020 up 16.83% from Rs. 166.88 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.72 crore in September 2020 up 259.51% from Rs. 3.26 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.50 crore in September 2020 up 33.54% from Rs. 28.83 crore in September 2019.

Udaipur Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2019.

Udaipur Cement shares closed at 13.36 on October 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given 36.47% returns over the last 6 months and 6.62% over the last 12 months.