Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 08:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Udaipur Cement Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 194.96 crore, up 16.83% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Udaipur Cement Works are:

Net Sales at Rs 194.96 crore in September 2020 up 16.83% from Rs. 166.88 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.72 crore in September 2020 up 259.51% from Rs. 3.26 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.50 crore in September 2020 up 33.54% from Rs. 28.83 crore in September 2019.

Udaipur Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2019.

Udaipur Cement shares closed at 13.36 on October 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given 36.47% returns over the last 6 months and 6.62% over the last 12 months.

Udaipur Cement Works
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations194.96138.10166.88
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations194.96138.10166.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials22.6214.7520.67
Purchase of Traded Goods55.7730.8258.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.928.91-1.32
Power & Fuel37.92--33.56
Employees Cost8.718.648.04
Depreciation8.438.318.50
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses26.0846.0118.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.5120.6620.10
Other Income0.560.270.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.0720.9320.33
Interest14.3714.8117.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.706.123.26
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax15.706.123.26
Tax3.980.48--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.725.643.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.725.643.26
Equity Share Capital124.56124.56124.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.380.180.10
Diluted EPS0.380.180.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.380.180.10
Diluted EPS0.380.180.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 26, 2020 08:14 pm

tags #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Udaipur Cement #Udaipur Cement Works

