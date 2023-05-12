English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Udaipur Cement Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 294.64 crore, up 15.81% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Udaipur Cement Works are:

    Net Sales at Rs 294.64 crore in March 2023 up 15.81% from Rs. 254.41 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.89 crore in March 2023 up 4.13% from Rs. 16.22 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.66 crore in March 2023 down 6.63% from Rs. 47.83 crore in March 2022.

    Udaipur Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.52 in March 2022.

    Udaipur Cement shares closed at 29.05 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.29% returns over the last 6 months and -7.34% over the last 12 months.

    Udaipur Cement Works
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations294.64238.17254.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations294.64238.17254.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.0028.7537.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods58.9266.0552.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.74-3.682.45
    Power & Fuel91.37----
    Employees Cost10.198.638.84
    Depreciation9.249.299.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.96113.34105.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.2215.7938.33
    Other Income0.200.340.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.4216.1338.64
    Interest11.5111.8212.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.914.3126.22
    Exceptional Items-----3.60
    P/L Before Tax23.914.3122.62
    Tax7.021.096.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.893.2216.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.893.2216.22
    Equity Share Capital124.56124.56124.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.540.100.52
    Diluted EPS0.540.100.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.540.100.52
    Diluted EPS0.540.100.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Udaipur Cement #Udaipur Cement Works
    first published: May 12, 2023 09:00 am