Udaipur Cement Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 294.64 crore, up 15.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 294.64 crore in March 2023 up 15.81% from Rs. 254.41 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.89 crore in March 2023 up 4.13% from Rs. 16.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.66 crore in March 2023 down 6.63% from Rs. 47.83 crore in March 2022.

Udaipur Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.52 in March 2022.

Udaipur Cement shares closed at 29.05 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.29% returns over the last 6 months and -7.34% over the last 12 months.