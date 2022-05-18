 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Udaipur Cement Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 254.41 crore, up 16.23% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Udaipur Cement Works are:

Net Sales at Rs 254.41 crore in March 2022 up 16.23% from Rs. 218.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.22 crore in March 2022 down 26.57% from Rs. 22.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.83 crore in March 2022 up 3.37% from Rs. 46.27 crore in March 2021.

Udaipur Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.71 in March 2021.

Udaipur Cement shares closed at 31.85 on May 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.02% returns over the last 6 months and 19.29% over the last 12 months.

Udaipur Cement Works
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 254.41 207.76 218.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 254.41 207.76 218.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 37.61 27.90 21.81
Purchase of Traded Goods 52.86 52.60 69.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.45 4.97 -0.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.84 8.79 8.62
Depreciation 9.19 8.84 8.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 105.13 85.59 74.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.33 19.07 37.12
Other Income 0.31 1.05 0.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.64 20.12 38.01
Interest 12.42 12.75 11.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.22 7.37 26.70
Exceptional Items -3.60 -- -6.93
P/L Before Tax 22.62 7.37 19.77
Tax 6.40 1.98 -2.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.22 5.39 22.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.22 5.39 22.09
Equity Share Capital 124.56 124.56 124.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.52 0.17 0.71
Diluted EPS 0.52 0.17 0.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.52 0.17 0.71
Diluted EPS 0.52 0.17 0.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Udaipur Cement #Udaipur Cement Works
first published: May 18, 2022 08:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.