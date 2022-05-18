Udaipur Cement Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 254.41 crore, up 16.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 254.41 crore in March 2022 up 16.23% from Rs. 218.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.22 crore in March 2022 down 26.57% from Rs. 22.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.83 crore in March 2022 up 3.37% from Rs. 46.27 crore in March 2021.

Udaipur Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.71 in March 2021.

Udaipur Cement shares closed at 31.85 on May 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.02% returns over the last 6 months and 19.29% over the last 12 months.