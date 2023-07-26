English
    Udaipur Cement Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 246.30 crore, down 11.44% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Udaipur Cement Works are:

    Net Sales at Rs 246.30 crore in June 2023 down 11.44% from Rs. 278.11 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.21 crore in June 2023 down 68.98% from Rs. 13.57 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.78 crore in June 2023 down 31.29% from Rs. 40.43 crore in June 2022.

    Udaipur Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.44 in June 2022.

    Udaipur Cement shares closed at 25.95 on July 25, 2023 (NSE)

    Udaipur Cement Works
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations246.30294.64278.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations246.30294.64278.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.3738.0031.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods54.6758.9267.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.3517.74-1.33
    Power & Fuel87.8191.37--
    Employees Cost10.8610.199.75
    Depreciation9.259.249.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.3333.96129.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.3635.2230.96
    Other Income0.170.200.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.5335.4231.26
    Interest12.2211.5112.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.3123.9118.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.3123.9118.97
    Tax2.107.025.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.2116.8913.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.2116.8913.57
    Equity Share Capital124.56124.56124.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.540.44
    Diluted EPS0.140.540.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.540.44
    Diluted EPS0.140.540.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2023 09:00 am

