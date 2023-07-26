Udaipur Cement Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 246.30 crore, down 11.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 246.30 crore in June 2023 down 11.44% from Rs. 278.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.21 crore in June 2023 down 68.98% from Rs. 13.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.78 crore in June 2023 down 31.29% from Rs. 40.43 crore in June 2022.

Udaipur Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.44 in June 2022.

Udaipur Cement shares closed at 25.95 on July 25, 2023 (NSE)