Udaipur Cement Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 278.11 crore, up 28.56% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Udaipur Cement Works are:

Net Sales at Rs 278.11 crore in June 2022 up 28.56% from Rs. 216.33 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.57 crore in June 2022 down 19.66% from Rs. 16.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.43 crore in June 2022 down 6.35% from Rs. 43.17 crore in June 2021.

Udaipur Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in June 2021.

Udaipur Cement shares closed at 31.25 on July 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.43% returns over the last 6 months and -19.97% over the last 12 months.

Udaipur Cement Works
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 278.11 254.41 216.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 278.11 254.41 216.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 31.85 37.61 27.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 67.73 52.86 48.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.33 2.45 1.12
Power & Fuel -- -- 53.03
Employees Cost 9.75 8.84 9.66
Depreciation 9.17 9.19 8.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 129.98 105.13 35.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.96 38.33 33.36
Other Income 0.30 0.31 1.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.26 38.64 34.82
Interest 12.29 12.42 12.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.97 26.22 22.60
Exceptional Items -- -3.60 --
P/L Before Tax 18.97 22.62 22.60
Tax 5.40 6.40 5.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.57 16.22 16.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.57 16.22 16.89
Equity Share Capital 124.56 124.56 124.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.44 0.52 0.54
Diluted EPS 0.44 0.52 0.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.44 0.52 0.54
Diluted EPS 0.44 0.52 0.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2022 10:55 pm
