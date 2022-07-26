Udaipur Cement Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 278.11 crore, up 28.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 278.11 crore in June 2022 up 28.56% from Rs. 216.33 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.57 crore in June 2022 down 19.66% from Rs. 16.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.43 crore in June 2022 down 6.35% from Rs. 43.17 crore in June 2021.

Udaipur Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in June 2021.

Udaipur Cement shares closed at 31.25 on July 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.43% returns over the last 6 months and -19.97% over the last 12 months.