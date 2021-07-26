Udaipur Cement Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 216.33 crore, up 56.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 216.33 crore in June 2021 up 56.65% from Rs. 138.10 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.89 crore in June 2021 up 199.47% from Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.17 crore in June 2021 up 47.64% from Rs. 29.24 crore in June 2020.

Udaipur Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2020.

Udaipur Cement shares closed at 36.45 on July 23, 2021 (BSE)