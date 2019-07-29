Udaipur Cement Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 201.70 crore, up 56.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Udaipur Cement Works are:

Net Sales at Rs 201.70 crore in June 2019 up 56.72% from Rs. 128.70 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.75 crore in June 2019 up 225.87% from Rs. 10.92 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.68 crore in June 2019 up 480.78% from Rs. 6.66 crore in June 2018.

Udaipur Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2018.

Udaipur Cement shares closed at 13.15 on July 23, 2019 (BSE) and has given -2.08% returns over the last 6 months and -23.55% over the last 12 months.