Udaipur Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 238.17 crore, up 14.64% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Udaipur Cement Works are:

Net Sales at Rs 238.17 crore in December 2022 up 14.64% from Rs. 207.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.22 crore in December 2022 down 40.26% from Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.42 crore in December 2022 down 12.22% from Rs. 28.96 crore in December 2021.

Udaipur Cement Works
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 238.17 220.05 207.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 238.17 220.05 207.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 28.75 30.72 27.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 66.05 57.74 52.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.68 -20.38 4.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.63 9.95 8.79
Depreciation 9.29 9.30 8.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 113.34 117.94 85.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.79 14.78 19.07
Other Income 0.34 0.45 1.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.13 15.23 20.12
Interest 11.82 11.94 12.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.31 3.29 7.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.31 3.29 7.37
Tax 1.09 1.11 1.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.22 2.18 5.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.22 2.18 5.39
Equity Share Capital 124.56 124.56 124.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 0.07 0.17
Diluted EPS 0.10 0.07 0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 0.07 0.17
Diluted EPS 0.10 0.07 0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited