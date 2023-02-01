Udaipur Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 238.17 crore, up 14.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 238.17 crore in December 2022 up 14.64% from Rs. 207.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.22 crore in December 2022 down 40.26% from Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.42 crore in December 2022 down 12.22% from Rs. 28.96 crore in December 2021.