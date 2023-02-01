English
    Udaipur Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 238.17 crore, up 14.64% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Udaipur Cement Works are:

    Net Sales at Rs 238.17 crore in December 2022 up 14.64% from Rs. 207.76 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.22 crore in December 2022 down 40.26% from Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.42 crore in December 2022 down 12.22% from Rs. 28.96 crore in December 2021.

    Udaipur Cement Works
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations238.17220.05207.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations238.17220.05207.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.7530.7227.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods66.0557.7452.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.68-20.384.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.639.958.79
    Depreciation9.299.308.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses113.34117.9485.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.7914.7819.07
    Other Income0.340.451.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.1315.2320.12
    Interest11.8211.9412.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.313.297.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.313.297.37
    Tax1.091.111.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.222.185.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.222.185.39
    Equity Share Capital124.56124.56124.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.070.17
    Diluted EPS0.100.070.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.070.17
    Diluted EPS0.100.070.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
