Udaipur Cement Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 183.15 crore, up 15.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 183.15 crore in December 2020 up 15.44% from Rs. 158.65 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.55 crore in December 2020 up 1503.09% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.27 crore in December 2020 up 45.64% from Rs. 25.59 crore in December 2019.

Udaipur Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2019.

Udaipur Cement shares closed at 24.45 on January 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 133.30% returns over the last 6 months and 91.31% over the last 12 months.