Udaipur Cement Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 183.15 crore, up 15.44% Y-o-Y

January 21, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Udaipur Cement Works are:

Net Sales at Rs 183.15 crore in December 2020 up 15.44% from Rs. 158.65 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.55 crore in December 2020 up 1503.09% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.27 crore in December 2020 up 45.64% from Rs. 25.59 crore in December 2019.

Udaipur Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2019.

Udaipur Cement shares closed at 24.45 on January 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 133.30% returns over the last 6 months and 91.31% over the last 12 months.

Udaipur Cement Works
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations183.15194.96158.65
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations183.15194.96158.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials21.8222.6225.88
Purchase of Traded Goods52.7555.7753.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.645.92-10.22
Power & Fuel36.8637.92--
Employees Cost9.198.717.76
Depreciation8.438.438.47
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses27.7426.0856.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.0029.5116.53
Other Income0.840.560.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.8430.0717.12
Interest13.2914.3716.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.5515.700.97
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax15.5515.700.97
Tax--3.98--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.5511.720.97
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.5511.720.97
Equity Share Capital124.56124.56124.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.500.380.03
Diluted EPS0.500.380.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.500.380.03
Diluted EPS0.500.380.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 21, 2021 09:22 am

