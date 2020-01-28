Udaipur Cement Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 158.65 crore, up 15.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.65 crore in December 2019 up 15.15% from Rs. 137.78 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2019 up 108.05% from Rs. 12.05 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.59 crore in December 2019 up 205.01% from Rs. 8.39 crore in December 2018.

Udaipur Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.39 in December 2018.

Udaipur Cement shares closed at 13.62 on January 27, 2020 (BSE) and has given -4.76% returns over the last 6 months and 7.08% over the last 12 months.