Udaipur Cement Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 137.78 crore, up 45.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Udaipur Cement Works are:
Net Sales at Rs 137.78 crore in December 2018 up 45.81% from Rs. 94.49 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.05 crore in December 2018 up 38.07% from Rs. 19.46 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.39 crore in December 2018 up 31.09% from Rs. 6.40 crore in December 2017.
Udaipur Cement shares closed at 12.34 on February 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given -32.75% returns over the last 6 months and -52.72% over the last 12 months.
|
|Udaipur Cement Works
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|137.78
|115.10
|94.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|137.78
|115.10
|94.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.89
|24.23
|20.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.79
|10.31
|0.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.11
|-9.46
|-0.70
|Power & Fuel
|41.04
|41.36
|31.22
|Employees Cost
|7.80
|8.07
|7.23
|Depreciation
|8.57
|8.57
|7.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.96
|35.30
|29.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.39
|-3.28
|-1.62
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.19
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-3.09
|-1.44
|Interest
|17.01
|17.31
|18.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.19
|-20.40
|-19.46
|Exceptional Items
|0.14
|0.51
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.05
|-19.90
|-19.46
|Tax
|-5.00
|-6.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.05
|-13.90
|-19.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.05
|-13.90
|-19.46
|Equity Share Capital
|124.56
|124.56
|118.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|-0.45
|-0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|-0.45
|-0.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|-0.45
|-0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|-0.45
|-0.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited