Udaipur Cement Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 137.78 crore, up 45.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.78 crore in December 2018 up 45.81% from Rs. 94.49 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.05 crore in December 2018 up 38.07% from Rs. 19.46 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.39 crore in December 2018 up 31.09% from Rs. 6.40 crore in December 2017.

Udaipur Cement shares closed at 12.34 on February 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given -32.75% returns over the last 6 months and -52.72% over the last 12 months.