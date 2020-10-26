UCO Bank Standalone September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,393.15 crore, up 10.03% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,393.15 crore in September 2020 up 10.03% from Rs. 1266.21 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.12 crore in September 2020 up 103.38% from Rs. 891.98 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,330.32 crore in September 2020 up 10.21% from Rs. 1,207.04 crore in September 2019.

UCO Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.21 in September 2019.

UCO Bank shares closed at 12.55 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 3.29% returns over the last 6 months and 6.36% over the last 12 months.