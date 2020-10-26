172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|uco-bank-standalone-september-2020-net-interest-income-nii-at-rs-1393-15-crore-up-10-03-y-o-y-6017811.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 08:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UCO Bank Standalone September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,393.15 crore, up 10.03% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UCO Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,393.15 crore in September 2020 up 10.03% from Rs. 1266.21 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.12 crore in September 2020 up 103.38% from Rs. 891.98 crore in September 2019.

Close

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,330.32 crore in September 2020 up 10.21% from Rs. 1,207.04 crore in September 2019.

UCO Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.21 in September 2019.

UCO Bank shares closed at 12.55 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 3.29% returns over the last 6 months and 6.36% over the last 12 months.

UCO Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,966.251,912.972,077.93
(b) Income on Investment1,505.831,575.411,403.48
(c) Int. on balances With RBI51.9066.92133.53
(d) Others90.62107.34189.71
Other Income711.52773.93728.87
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended2,221.452,395.862,538.44
Employees Cost484.52489.98482.28
Other Expenses289.83327.36305.76
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,330.321,223.371,207.04
Provisions And Contingencies1,300.201,180.372,099.02
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax30.1243.00-891.98
Tax--21.54--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.1221.46-891.98
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.1221.46-891.98
Equity Share Capital9,918.349,918.347,362.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves6,942.916,942.916,021.22
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.94.4494.4492.52
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.030.02-1.21
Diluted EPS0.030.02-1.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.030.02-1.21
Diluted EPS0.030.02-1.21
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA13,365.7416,576.4325,665.14
ii) Net NPA3,831.885,138.187,238.33
i) % of Gross NPA11.6214.3821.87
ii) % of Net NPA3.634.957.32
Return on Assets %0.050.03-1.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 26, 2020 08:11 pm

tags #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results #UCO Bank

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.