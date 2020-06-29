App
Earnings
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 09:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UCO Bank Standalone March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,254.52 crore, down 2.9% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UCO Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,254.52 crore in March 2020 down 2.9% from Rs. 1291.96 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.78 crore in March 2020 up 101.08% from Rs. 1,552.02 crore in March 2019.

Close

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,216.60 crore in March 2020 up 76.18% from Rs. 690.56 crore in March 2019.

UCO Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.43 in March 2019.

UCO Bank shares closed at 16.15 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.29% returns over the last 6 months and -6.92% over the last 12 months.

UCO Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills2,011.702,054.401,886.01
(b) Income on Investment1,506.361,486.231,547.74
(c) Int. on balances With RBI100.5485.22217.96
(d) Others123.83144.89130.10
Other Income768.78743.47366.71
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended2,487.912,534.152,489.85
Employees Cost495.55484.32565.77
Other Expenses311.15285.22402.34
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,216.601,210.52690.56
Provisions And Contingencies1,199.822,170.692,242.58
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax16.78-960.17-1,552.02
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.78-960.17-1,552.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.78-960.17-1,552.02
Equity Share Capital9,918.348,623.305,423.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves6,942.916,248.236,021.22
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.94.4493.6193.29
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.02-1.18-3.43
Diluted EPS0.02-1.18-3.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.02-1.18-3.43
Diluted EPS0.02-1.18-3.43
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA19,281.9522,139.6529,888.33
ii) Net NPA5,510.656,199.659,649.92
i) % of Gross NPA16.7719.4525.00
ii) % of Net NPA5.456.349.72
Return on Assets %0.03-1.52-2.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:22 am

tags #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results #UCO Bank

