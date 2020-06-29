UCO Bank Standalone March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,254.52 crore, down 2.9% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,254.52 crore in March 2020 down 2.9% from Rs. 1291.96 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.78 crore in March 2020 up 101.08% from Rs. 1,552.02 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,216.60 crore in March 2020 up 76.18% from Rs. 690.56 crore in March 2019.

UCO Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.43 in March 2019.

UCO Bank shares closed at 16.15 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.29% returns over the last 6 months and -6.92% over the last 12 months.