UCO Bank Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,334.97 crore, up 8.71% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,334.97 crore in June 2019 up 8.71% from Rs. 1228.02 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 601.45 crore in June 2019 up 5.12% from Rs. 633.88 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,201.44 crore in June 2019 up 1.63% from Rs. 1,182.17 crore in June 2018.

UCO Bank shares closed at 17.05 on May 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.80% returns over the last 6 months and -13.89% over the last 12 months.