UCO Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 826.60 crore, up 0.82% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 826.60 crore in December 2018 up 0.82% from Rs. 819.91 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 998.74 crore in December 2018 up 1.74% from Rs. 1,016.43 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 381.41 crore in December 2018 up 3.38% from Rs. 368.95 crore in December 2017.

UCO Bank shares closed at 17.80 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.77% returns over the last 6 months and -39.76% over the last 12 months.