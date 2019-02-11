UCO Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 826.60 crore, up 0.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UCO Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 826.60 crore in December 2018 up 0.82% from Rs. 819.91 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 998.74 crore in December 2018 up 1.74% from Rs. 1,016.43 crore in December 2017.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 381.41 crore in December 2018 up 3.38% from Rs. 368.95 crore in December 2017.
UCO Bank shares closed at 17.80 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.77% returns over the last 6 months and -39.76% over the last 12 months.
|
|UCO Bank
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|1,927.39
|1,935.16
|1,990.77
|(b) Income on Investment
|1,205.89
|1,309.75
|1,243.59
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|93.20
|106.74
|102.86
|(d) Others
|110.84
|128.05
|112.33
|Other Income
|248.24
|269.48
|272.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|2,510.72
|2,515.13
|2,629.64
|Employees Cost
|469.34
|460.88
|456.01
|Other Expenses
|224.09
|267.07
|267.33
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|381.41
|506.10
|368.95
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1,399.56
|1,642.54
|1,385.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,018.15
|-1,136.44
|-1,016.43
|Tax
|-19.41
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-998.74
|-1,136.44
|-1,016.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-998.74
|-1,136.44
|-1,016.43
|Equity Share Capital
|3,955.14
|3,955.14
|1,866.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|5,165.25
|5,165.25
|7,718.57
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|90.80
|90.80
|80.50
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.53
|-2.87
|-5.44
|Diluted EPS
|-2.53
|-2.87
|-5.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.53
|-2.87
|-5.44
|Diluted EPS
|-2.53
|-2.87
|-5.44
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|31,121.79
|29,581.49
|25,382.40
|ii) Net NPA
|11,755.61
|11,820.21
|11,923.45
|i) % of Gross NPA
|27.39
|25.37
|20.64
|ii) % of Net NPA
|12.48
|11.97
|10.90
|Return on Assets %
|-1.76
|-1.97
|-1.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited