App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 08:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

UCO Bank posts net loss of Rs 634 crore in Q1 as NPA becomes 1/4th of advances

During April-June period of 2017-18, its net loss stood at Rs 663.02 crore. While in the March quarter of FY2017-18, loss was Rs 2,134.36 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State owned UCO Bank today reported a net loss of Rs 633.88 crore for the first quarter ended June 2018. This first quarter loss, however, has narrowed both on annual and sequential basis. During April-June period of 2017-18, its net loss stood at Rs 663.02 crore. While in the March quarter of FY2017-18, loss was Rs 2,134.36 crore.

However, total income in April-June 2018 increased to Rs 4,360.88 crore from Rs 4,237.04 crore in the same period a year ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Bank's asset quality worsened with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) hitting 25.71 percent of gross advances as on June 30, 2018 as against 19.87 percent by end-June 2017.

In absolute value, the gross bad loans or NPAs stood at Rs 29,786.41 crore by the end of the first quarter of this fiscal, up from Rs 25,054.21 crore. Net NPAs were 12.74 per cent (Rs 12,558 crore) as against 10.63 per cent (Rs 12,010.95 crore).

related news

Thus the provisions for bad loans were raised substantially to Rs 2,038.33 crore for the June quarter of FY'19 from Rs 1,204.25 crore a year ago. UCO Bank said provision coverage ratio for non-performing loans is 65.15 per cent.

The bank said it was required to make additional provisions with respect to accounts under provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. "Accordingly, the bank has made additional provision of Rs 627.79 crore in respect of all NCLT admitted borrower accounts," UCO Bank said.

Stock of the bank closed 3.23 per cent down at Rs 19.45 on BSE.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 07:44 pm

tags #earnings #Results #UCO Bank

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.