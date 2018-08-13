Ucal Fuel Systems clocks over 100% rise in Q1 net profit

Auto-component maker Ucal Fuel Systems has recorded over 100 per cent rise in its net profit for the quarter-ending June 30, 2018 to Rs 9.95 crore as against Rs 3.79 crore during the corresponding period last year.

Total income rose to Rs 152.26 crore from Rs 142.16 crore. For the full year ending March 31, 2018 the company had recorded a net loss of Rs 59.32 crore while the total income stood at Rs 599.11 crore, Ucal Fuel Systems said in a BSE filing today.

The shares of the company were trading at Rs 220.75 per share up by 3.69 per cent over the previous close in BSE.