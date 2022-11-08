UCAL Fuel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 182.05 crore, up 18.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 182.05 crore in September 2022 up 18.02% from Rs. 154.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.55 crore in September 2022 up 76.74% from Rs. 4.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.93 crore in September 2022 up 11.28% from Rs. 17.91 crore in September 2021.

UCAL Fuel EPS has increased to Rs. 3.41 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.96 in September 2021.

UCAL Fuel shares closed at 128.70 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.70% returns over the last 6 months and -17.61% over the last 12 months.