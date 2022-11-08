English
    UCAL Fuel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 182.05 crore, up 18.02% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 07:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ucal Fuel Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 182.05 crore in September 2022 up 18.02% from Rs. 154.25 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.55 crore in September 2022 up 76.74% from Rs. 4.27 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.93 crore in September 2022 up 11.28% from Rs. 17.91 crore in September 2021.

    UCAL Fuel EPS has increased to Rs. 3.41 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.96 in September 2021.

    UCAL Fuel shares closed at 128.70 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.70% returns over the last 6 months and -17.61% over the last 12 months.

    Ucal Fuel Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations182.05143.07154.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations182.05143.07154.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials82.7971.4970.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods32.5113.7120.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.22-0.424.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.9819.5922.53
    Depreciation4.484.575.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.1324.2019.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.939.9310.76
    Other Income0.520.331.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.4510.2612.35
    Interest5.054.275.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.405.996.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.405.996.42
    Tax2.852.272.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.553.724.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.553.724.27
    Equity Share Capital22.1122.1122.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.411.681.96
    Diluted EPS3.411.681.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.411.681.96
    Diluted EPS3.411.681.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

