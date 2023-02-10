UCAL Fuel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.35 crore, down 4.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 199.35 crore in December 2022 down 4.7% from Rs. 209.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 91.4% from Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.01 crore in December 2022 down 17.35% from Rs. 19.37 crore in December 2021.