UCAL Fuel Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 209.19 crore, down 7.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 209.19 crore in December 2021 down 7.31% from Rs. 225.69 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2021 down 92.31% from Rs. 36.59 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.37 crore in December 2021 down 43.94% from Rs. 34.55 crore in December 2020.

UCAL Fuel EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.27 in December 2021 from Rs. 16.55 in December 2020.

UCAL Fuel shares closed at 115.70 on March 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.97% returns over the last 6 months and -30.39% over the last 12 months.