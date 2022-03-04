English
    UCAL Fuel Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 209.19 crore, down 7.31% Y-o-Y

    March 04, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ucal Fuel Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 209.19 crore in December 2021 down 7.31% from Rs. 225.69 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2021 down 92.31% from Rs. 36.59 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.37 crore in December 2021 down 43.94% from Rs. 34.55 crore in December 2020.

    UCAL Fuel EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.27 in December 2021 from Rs. 16.55 in December 2020.

    UCAL Fuel shares closed at 115.70 on March 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.97% returns over the last 6 months and -30.39% over the last 12 months.

    Ucal Fuel Systems
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations209.19220.93225.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations209.19220.93225.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials112.9986.7591.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.9020.7925.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.084.26-0.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost44.5244.5241.23
    Depreciation9.8510.1710.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.4536.2934.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.5618.1522.81
    Other Income0.961.531.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.5219.6824.32
    Interest5.827.006.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.7012.6818.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.7012.6818.06
    Tax0.892.67-18.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.8110.0136.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.8110.0136.59
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.8110.0136.59
    Equity Share Capital22.1122.1122.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.274.5316.55
    Diluted EPS1.274.5316.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.274.5316.55
    Diluted EPS1.274.5316.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #UCAL Fuel #Ucal Fuel Systems
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 09:00 am

