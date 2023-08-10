UCAL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 184.31 crore, down 4.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 184.31 crore in June 2023 down 4.63% from Rs. 193.26 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.85 crore in June 2023 down 2005.47% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.25 crore in June 2023 down 40.09% from Rs. 17.11 crore in June 2022.

UCAL shares closed at 140.85 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.32% returns over the last 6 months and 15.03% over the last 12 months.