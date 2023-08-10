English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    UCAL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 184.31 crore, down 4.63% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ucal are:

    Net Sales at Rs 184.31 crore in June 2023 down 4.63% from Rs. 193.26 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.85 crore in June 2023 down 2005.47% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.25 crore in June 2023 down 40.09% from Rs. 17.11 crore in June 2022.

    UCAL shares closed at 140.85 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.32% returns over the last 6 months and 15.03% over the last 12 months.

    Ucal
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations184.31185.50193.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations184.31185.50193.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials81.8278.6881.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.2218.1713.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.250.811.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.6643.2538.98
    Depreciation8.589.659.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.4840.8242.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.70-5.886.31
    Other Income2.372.851.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.67-3.037.64
    Interest6.094.825.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.42-7.852.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.42-7.852.41
    Tax0.43-1.262.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.85-6.59-0.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.85-6.59-0.23
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.85-6.59-0.23
    Equity Share Capital22.1122.1122.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.19-2.98-0.10
    Diluted EPS-2.19-2.98-0.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.19-2.98-0.10
    Diluted EPS-2.19-2.98-0.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #UCAL
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!