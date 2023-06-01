U. Y. Fincorp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.04 crore, down 38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.04 crore in March 2023 down 38% from Rs. 22.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2023 down 95.86% from Rs. 19.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2023 down 93% from Rs. 26.14 crore in March 2022.

U. Y. Fincorp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2022.

U. Y. Fincorp shares closed at 19.17 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 60.15% returns over the last 6 months and 58.82% over the last 12 months.