U. Y. Fincorp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.64 crore, up 1471.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.64 crore in March 2022 up 1471.79% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.22 crore in March 2022 up 744.5% from Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.14 crore in March 2022 up 884.98% from Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2021.

U. Y. Fincorp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2021.

U. Y. Fincorp shares closed at 12.07 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.03% returns over the last 6 months and 159.01% over the last 12 months.