U. Y. Fincorp Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, down 135.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in March 2021 down 135.82% from Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2021 up 17.86% from Rs. 3.63 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2021 up 21.83% from Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2020.

U. Y. Fincorp shares closed at 4.75 on July 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 70.25% returns over the last 6 months and 75.93% over the last 12 months.