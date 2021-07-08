U. Y. Fincorp Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, down 135.82% Y-o-Y
July 08, 2021 / 07:12 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for U. Y. Fincorp are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in March 2021 down 135.82% from Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2021 up 17.86% from Rs. 3.63 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2021 up 21.83% from Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2020.
U. Y. Fincorp shares closed at 4.75 on July 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 70.25% returns over the last 6 months and 75.93% over the last 12 months.
|U. Y. Fincorp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|-1.65
|7.45
|4.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|-1.65
|7.45
|4.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.23
|0.31
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1.40
|--
|8.57
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.32
|-1.55
|0.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.63
|8.74
|-4.72
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.26
|0.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.36
|9.01
|-4.30
|Interest
|0.21
|0.20
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.58
|8.81
|-4.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.58
|8.81
|-4.51
|Tax
|-1.33
|2.36
|-0.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.25
|6.45
|-3.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.74
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.98
|6.45
|-3.63
|Equity Share Capital
|95.12
|95.12
|95.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.34
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.34
|-0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.34
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.34
|-0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited