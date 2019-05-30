U. Y. Fincorp Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.22 crore, up 44.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.22 crore in March 2019 up 44.2% from Rs. 3.62 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2019 down 42.65% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2019 up 109.72% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2018.

U. Y. Fincorp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2018.

U. Y. Fincorp shares closed at 2.80 on May 03, 2019 (BSE) and has given -38.73% returns over the last 6 months and -54.10% over the last 12 months.