    U. Y. Fincorp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.73 crore, up 116.66% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for U. Y. Fincorp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.73 crore in June 2023 up 116.66% from Rs. 9.57 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.33 crore in June 2023 up 165.18% from Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.69 crore in June 2023 up 142.13% from Rs. 2.35 crore in June 2022.

    U. Y. Fincorp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2022.

    U. Y. Fincorp shares closed at 27.26 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 111.32% returns over the last 6 months and 103.43% over the last 12 months.

    U. Y. Fincorp
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.7114.039.57
    Other Operating Income0.030.000.00
    Total Income From Operations20.7314.049.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.319.985.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.131.461.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.280.230.24
    Depreciation0.040.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.34-0.38-0.06
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.311.250.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.311.451.98
    Other Income0.340.330.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.651.782.30
    Interest0.020.020.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.631.762.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.631.762.12
    Tax1.300.960.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.330.801.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.330.801.63
    Equity Share Capital95.1295.1295.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.230.040.09
    Diluted EPS0.230.040.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.230.040.09
    Diluted EPS0.230.040.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:33 am

