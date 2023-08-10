U. Y. Fincorp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.73 crore, up 116.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.73 crore in June 2023 up 116.66% from Rs. 9.57 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.33 crore in June 2023 up 165.18% from Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.69 crore in June 2023 up 142.13% from Rs. 2.35 crore in June 2022.

U. Y. Fincorp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2022.

U. Y. Fincorp shares closed at 27.26 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 111.32% returns over the last 6 months and 103.43% over the last 12 months.